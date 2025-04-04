Punjab opposition leader condemns Modi govt over Waqf Amendment Act

Punjab’s leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the Modi government’s recent amendments to the Waqf Act.

He alleged it to be an interference in religious affairs.

Constitutional concerns raised

Bajwa alleged that several provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act directly contravene constitutional protections under Article 25.

He specifically criticized the inclusion of non-Muslim members in the Central Waqf Council and state boards along with the appointment of a non-Muslim chief executive officer.

According to the opposition leader, these changes represent an unacceptable governmental intrusion into Muslim religious endowments that have historically been managed by community representatives.

Administrative overreach alleged

He highlighted how the new law empowers senior bureaucrats above district collector rank to make final determinations in Waqf property cases.

The administrative shift combined with the removal of Waqf boards’ authority to independently declare properties as religious endowments has raised alarms about increasing governmental control over minority institutions.

Specific provisions under scrutiny

Bajwa particularly objected to the five-year Islamic practice requirement for establishing new Waqfs which he argued discriminates against recent converts.

The repeal of Section 107 of the 1995 Act has also emerged as a contentious issue. Critics warned that it could leave numerous Waqf properties vulnerable to encroachment.

Broader implications for minority institutions

Beyond immediate concerns about Muslim endowments, Bajwa framed the amendments as the opening move in a larger campaign against minority autonomy.

He cautioned that Sikh institutions like the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and various Christian organizations could face similar governmental interference in the future.