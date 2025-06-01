Punjab police bust ISI-backed BKI terror-extortion module, 2 held

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Sunday, June 1, claimed to have dismantled a terror and extortion module linked to an operative of Pakistan’s ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with the arrest of two men.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said BKI member Jeevan Fauji was orchestrating an extortion racket, targeting individuals in Punjab’s border districts.

Two of his associates — Karajpreet Singh, a resident of Verowal, and Gurlal Singh alias Harman, a resident of Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran — have been apprehended, he said.

Police teams have also seized a .30-bore pistol, along with a live cartridge.

The DGP said Fauji had given the pistol to Karajpreet and Gurlal, and directed them to fire at a furniture shop in the Amritsar area.

The firing incident was part of an extortion attempt, with Fauji demanding ransom from a relative of the shop owner based in Canada, he said.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages in the case to completely dismantle the terror network.

Sharing operational details, Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said both the accused were arrested during an intelligence-led operation from the areas of Tarn Taran and Fazilka.

He said during a follow-up recovery operation in the area of Sultanwind, accused Gurlal Singh retrieved the concealed weapon and attempted to open fire at the police party.

In self-defence, the police retaliated, resulting in a bullet injury to Gurlal’s left leg, he said, adding that the injured accused was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital in Amritsar, where he is undergoing treatment.

The CP said investigations have revealed that the accused were acting on Fauji’s instructions to terrorise locals and extort money from them.