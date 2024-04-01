Punjab: Sacked AAP MP joins Congress, likely to contest from Patiala

New Delhi: Sacked AAP parliamentarian Dharamvira Gandhi, who won the 2014 polls by defeating Congress candidate sitting MP and former Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs Preneet Kaur from Punjab’s Patiala, was inducted into the Congress here on Monday.

Former MP from Patiala, Dr. Dharamvir Gandhi, has joined the Congress. He will be given the Patiala Lok Sabha seat and will be contesting against Parneet Kaur (BJP) and Dr. Balbir Singh (AAP) https://t.co/hnIO2BTJP8 pic.twitter.com/hJ7RGBXlo3 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) April 1, 2024

He is likely to contest from Patiala where the BJP has fielded Preneet Kaur, the wife of two-time chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Gandhi, a cardiologist and social worker, surprised the Congress when he defeated three-time MP Kaur, from Patiala, the royal citadel. He was suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2015.

In 2018, he launched a political platform — Punjab Manch.

Kaur, a prominent face of the Congress, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month.

She had defeated her nearest rival Shiromani Akali Dal’s Surjit Singh Rakhra by a margin of 1,62,718 votes.