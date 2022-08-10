Punjab set up group of ministers to monitor lumpy skin disease

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to set up a group of ministers (GoM) for effective monitoring and control of lumpy skin disease among livestock on a day-to-day basis.

Sharing details after a high-level meeting to review the situation, the Chief Minister said the GoM comprising Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar would be assisted by experts from the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and officials from the animal husbandry department.

He said the GoM would daily review the situation and take necessary action for checking the spread of the disease.

Mann said the government is duty-bound to safeguard the interests of the cattle owners.

The Chief Minister also announced to launch a massive vaccination drive to save the animals from this disease. He said vaccines will be administered to the animals free of cost, adding that there is no dearth of funds for this.

Mann further said that the government has sealed the borders for checking the entry of animals from other states into Punjab.

He said the bordering districts of Fazilka, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Bathinda and Tarn Taran have been worst affected by the disease, which shows that the virus has been transmitted from other states.