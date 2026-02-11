Punjab: Several private schools in Mohali get bomb threat emails

Published: 11th February 2026 11:26 am IST
Representational image

Chandigarh: Sixteen private schools in Punjab’s Mohali received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, triggering evacuation and prompting detailed anti-sabotage checks by police, an officer said.

School authorities sent messages to parents, declaring a holiday.

Manav Mangal School, Shivalik Public School, and Learning Paths School were among the schools which received the bomb threat emails.

Students on their way to schools were sent back home.

After the schools sounded the alert, the police conducted thorough searches of the educational institutions. Security has been mounted at the targeted schools, they said.

“Sixteen schools have received bomb threat emails,” Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Singh Hans told reporters.

“We have sought more anti-sabotage teams from Fatehgarh Sahib and Rupnagar districts for checking of schools,” he added.

Hans said around 300 policemen were involved in the search operation, and all targeted schools were evacuated.

An investigation into the source of the emails is on, the officer added.

The latest scare comes close on the heels of similar threat incidents in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, and Haryana schools. All threats turned out to be hoaxes.

