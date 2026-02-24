Punjab: University VC removed over ‘misbehaviour’ with Kashmiri students

Ludhiana: CT University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Nitin Tandon was removed on Tuesday, February 24, following allegations of misbehaving with a group of Kashmiri students, Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi said.

The private university has also initiated an internal probe into the matter while the situation is being monitored by local authorities.

The students claimed that on Monday, February 23, they requested for sehri and iftar arrangements to be made in the university mess amid the ongoing month of Ramzan. However, Tandon used abusive language against them and threatened to cancel their admissions, they alleged.

The students also held a protest in the university and raised slogans against Tandon.

Channi said the services of VC Tandon have been terminated and a committee led by the Jagraon sub-divisional magistrate has been formed to investigate the matter.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti reacts

The issue was also highlighted by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti.

Iltija shared on X a video of the Kashmiri students who alleged misbehaviour by the VC and demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann take action in the matter.

“Dear BhagwantMann ji do you endorse the Vice Chancellor of CT University Punjab abusing & bullying Kashmiri Muslim students only because they requested food for Iftari & Sehri since it’s Ramzan? Shocked that assaulting Kashmiris has been normalised even in a state like Punjab. We request strict action against the Vice Chancellor. Anything else is mere lip service,” Iltija said in her post.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association also sought the intervention of CM Mann in the matter.

National convenor of the student association Nasir Khuehami said it received complaints from students alleging that they were threatened that they would be evicted from their hostels and their admissions cancelled for seeking meals at inappropriate timings in the university mess during Ramzan.

Khuehami said the students are regular fee-paying boarders who merely requested necessary meal arrangements.