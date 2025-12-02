As winter settles into Hyderabad, food lovers begin craving warm, filling meals. The evenings become cooler, tea cups get refilled more often, and the appetite naturally turns towards something rich, slow-cooked and satisfying. Winter is that season when food is not just eaten it is truly enjoyed.

One dish that perfectly suits the season is Sarson Ka Saag with Makke Ki Roti, a traditional North-Indian favourite now becoming popular in the city. This combination carries the warmth of Punjab’s villages and the comfort of home kitchens, now finding a place on Hyderabad’s plates.

What Is Sarson Ka Saag?

Sarson Ka Saag is made from fresh mustard leaves that are slow-cooked with garlic, ginger, green chillies and spices. The greens are crushed into a thick curry and topped with butter or ghee. The taste is rich, slightly spicy and deeply comforting.

What Makes Makke Ki Roti Special?

Makke Ki Roti is a flatbread made from corn flour. It is thicker than regular roti and has a rustic, earthy flavour. When dipped in hot saag and white butter, it becomes an unforgettable winter bite.

Why It Is a Winter Favourite

This dish is eaten mainly in winter because mustard leaves grow in cold weather. It also provides warmth and strength during chilly nights. In North India, families wait all year for this meal, and now Hyderabad is happily enjoying this winter tradition too.

Siasat.com has curated a list of some best spots to enjoy Sarso Ka Saag In Hyderabad.

Best Sarso Ka Saag In Hyderabad

1. Simrats Dhaba

Location: Begum Bazar ,Hyderabad

Price: Rs.220-Rs.300

A perfect place for people who enjoy home-style Punjabi food. Their saag is thick and rich, and the roti is served hot with fresh butter.

2. 13 Dhaba

Location: Gachibowli

Price: Rs.260

Popular with working professionals, this place serves spicy and well-cooked saag with large, filling rotis. A good choice for late dinners.

3. Oye Kake

Location: Satva Knowledge City.

Price: Rs.350-Rs.500

For those who enjoy modern dining with traditional taste. Their saag is smooth and buttery, served in a stylish setting.

4. President Dhaba

Location: Madhapur

Price: Rs.200-Rs.350

A lively dhaba known for big portions and strong flavours. Perfect for friends looking for comfort food.

5. Kake Di Hatti

Location: Jubilee Hills

Price: Rs.300-Rs.450

Well-known for authentic North-Indian food, their saag tastes like it came straight from a Punjabi kitchen.

This winter, try something beyond your usual choices. Step into a dhaba, order Sarson Ka Saag with Makke Ki Roti and enjoy a dish that feels warm, wholesome and full of tradition. Let Hyderabad experience winter one delicious plate at a time.