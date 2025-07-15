Punjagutta accident case: HC rejects ex BRS MLA Shakil Aamir’s petition

Hyderabad: Former Bodhan BRS MLA Shakil Aamir’s petition to quash the case registered against him at Punjagutta Police Station has been dismissed by the Telangana High Court.

Shakil’s lawyer had contended that the police had registered a false case against him. However, the public prosecutor Palle Nageshwara Rao argued that a chargesheet was yet to be filed and that the investigation was ongoing. After hearing both sides, the High Court rejected Shakil’s petition.

This case arose from an incident where Shakil’s son, Sahil, allegedly rammed through police barricades in front of Praja Bhavan, leading to a police case against him. Subsequently, Shakil was also named in the case for allegedly trying to shield his son and interfere with the police investigation. The court’s dismissal means the legal proceedings against Shakil will continue as per due process.

This development follows other related incidents, including the suspension of some police officers for their roles in mishandling the investigation, and the earlier issuance and suspension of a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Shakil following his flight to Dubai.

Recently, Shakil was detained briefly upon arrival from Dubai to attend his mother’s funeral, but was allowed to proceed with the rites.