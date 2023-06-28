Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s ‘72 Hoorain’ lands in trouble

Mumbai: National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s ‘72 Hoorain’ trailer is all about radicalisation, terrorism and religious fundamentalism, which has now got into a controversy.

Produced by Ashoke Pandit, the film landed in soup after its teaser was released on June 4. It has reportedly been denied certification by the censor board.

The over two-minutes long clip shows a satirical take on terrorism. It begins with introducing late Pakistani actor Rasheed Naz a maulvi, who talks about 72 Hoorain. Pavan Malhotra plays Hakim and Aamir Bashir essays Bilal boasting of the leisure and 72 virgins in heaven only granted to the true followers of religion.

The two are on top of a building talking about life post death. The video swiftly moves to visuals of bomb blasts and terrorist attacks. It ends with two bodies of terrorists being thrown into the water.

‘72 Hoorain’ is scheduled to release on July 7.