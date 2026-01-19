Puranapul temple vandalism: 11 more arrested for damaging shrine

Arrests were made based on CCTV footage and evidence, the police said.

Published: 19th January 2026 10:36 pm IST|   Updated: 19th January 2026 10:49 pm IST
Puranapul temple vandalism
Scene of the incident at the Puranapul temple.

Hyderabad: The Kamatipura Police in Hyderabad on Monday, January 19, arrested 11 people accused in the Puranapul communal violence that took place last week. While the Hyderabad Police earlier took into custody the main suspect, the 11 accused were arrested for raising provocative and communal slogans and causing damage to property.

The genesis of the event traces back to January 15, when one person entered the Puranapool Darwaza Mysamma temple and partially damaged a flexi banner and a plaster of Paris (POP) idol inside it. In retaliation, others damaged a chilla (Muslim shrine) nearby. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case.

When police resorted to a lathi charge, the mob pelted stones at the police, leading to at least 10 policemen and civilians getting injured in the violence.

Later, the Rajendranagar Police released a statement clarifying that the offender did not enter the premises of Mysamma temple and news about its main idol being found damaged was untrue. They said that only the flexi and the idol were partially damaged, and idols in the sanctum sanctorum (Garbha Gudi) were safe.

According to the police, based on closed circuit television (CCTV) footage and evidence, the following people were identified and arrested: Choukat Shanker Bolu, Choukat Abhishek, Kaliwale Kushal Singh, Andhumalla Varun, Andhumalla Arun, Choukat Raman, Kaliwala Bhumesh, Esliwala Ganesh, Jaggila Sandeep, Damdi Vishal Singh and Kali Manju. They were all produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody.

It should be noted that the police did not disclose the identity of the accused person who allegedly vandalised the temple.

