‘Pure vegetarian Indian dishes’ – new trend among foodies in Pakistan’s Karachi

Pakistan’s industrial and financial centre, Karachi, has emerged as a food capital with a new trend: a growing taste for authentic Indian vegetarian dishes such as ‘soyabean aloo biryani’, ‘aloo tikkis’, ‘vada pav’, ‘masala dosa’, and ‘dhokla’. The city offers a wide range of food options, from high-end European cuisine to affordable local dishes, catering to diverse tastes and budgets.

Popular Vegetarian Spots

Mahesh Kumar’s Maharaj Karamchand Vegetarian Foods Inn, located in the historical Narayan compound on M A Jinnah Road, has seen a surge in popularity. Despite its simple setup with old wooden furniture, the restaurant attracts many for its homemade spices and fresh ingredients. Kumar’s father started the restaurant in 1960, and despite some reluctance to promote due to cultural sensitivities, the eatery remains a favourite among locals.

Rising Stars in the Food Scene

Kavita, who started a food stall in the Cantt area eight months ago, and her family manage three adjacent stalls offering popular Indian vegetarian dishes. Her stall, along with those run by her sister-in-law Chandrika Dixit, brother Jeetandra, and Christian lady Mary Richards, has become a local hit. Kavita’s food has even attracted media attention, with notable outlets like the BBC covering her success.

Family Traditions and New Ventures

In Hussainabad, sisters Mahreen and Lubna run a food stall selling Indian vegetarian dishes amidst a sea of traditional Pakistani meat options. Their recipes, learned from their elders who migrated from India, offer dishes like ‘masala dosa’ and ‘pav bhaji’. Meanwhile, a Muslim Gujarati-speaking family in Bahadurabad has been serving masala dosas for over five decades, maintaining their stall’s reputation as a pioneer of Indian vegetarian cuisine in Karachi.

Upscale Options and Growing Demand

Upscale restaurants such as Rajdhani Delight and Nawab Dynasty in Clifton cater to those seeking refined vegetarian and mixed-dish options. Rajdhani Delight, known for its authentic Rajasthani and Gujarati fare, offers a ‘navratan vegetarian thali’ that is popular among families. Jerome Earnest, the restaurant manager, notes the increasing quality and demand for Indian vegetarian dishes in Karachi.

Food Culture and Consumer Preferences

Food critic Huma Sheikh observes that Karachites are eager to explore new culinary experiences, often trying different foods two to three times a month. This growing interest in Indian vegetarian dishes is reflected in the expanding availability and quality of such offerings across the city, catering to all income levels and food preferences.