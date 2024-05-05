Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s second song is arriving on…

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun’s much-awaited movie, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” has been creating a buzz among fans ever since the makers released the first look poster, teaser, and the chart-topping single, Pushpa Pushpa. With the film set to hit the big screens on August 15th, 2024, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates.

The Title Track: Pushpa Pushpa

The film’s title track, “Pushpa Pushpa,” has been a massive hit. Sung by Mika Singh and Nakash Aziz, the song captures the essence of Allu Arjun’s character, Pushpa Raj, in his rugged and intense avatar. The energetic beats and catchy tunes have made it a favorite among music lovers. The music for the track is composed by the talented Rockstar DSP.

Second Single Release

Following the success of Pushpa Pushpa, the makers are now gearing up to unveil the second single. As reported by Gulte, the next song is expected to drop in June 2024. Fans can’t wait to see what musical magic awaits them in this upcoming track.

Allu Arjun (Twitter)

Final Stages of Production

Currently, Pushpa 2: The Rule is in its final stages of production and is expected to enter the post-production phase soon. The makers are gradually releasing promotional content, keeping fans engaged and excited.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil.