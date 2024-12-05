Pushpa 2 day 1 expected TOTAL box office collections

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun is back as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule, and the excitement is off the charts. Releasing on December 5, the movie is already making history with its huge release across 12,500 screens worldwide. Fans can’t wait, and the numbers prove it.

Expected to Smash Records

Experts predict the film will earn a whopping Rs. 270 crore worldwide on its first day. Here’s the expected breakdown:

Telugu States: Rs. 90 crore

Rest of India: Rs. 80 crore

Overseas: Rs. 70 crore

Total: Rs. 270 crore

If these numbers hold, Pushpa 2 will beat RRR’s opening day record of Rs. 257 crore.

Early Buzz and Strong Start

The movie had early shows on December 4, earning Rs. 28.94 crore before its official release. Its strategic Thursday release gives it an extra day to shine without competition. This smart move ensures all eyes are on Pushpa.

Allu Arjun, fresh off his National Award for Pushpa: The Rise, returns with a more intense performance. Directed by Sukumar, the movie continues the thrilling story of Pushpa Raj’s rise in the dangerous red sandalwood smuggling world. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, adding to the film’s star power.