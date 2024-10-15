Pushpa 2 event: Allu Arjun chooses new location over Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited movies in Indian cinema. Fans across the country are eagerly waiting to see Allu Arjun return as Pushpa Raj. After the huge success of the first part, Pushpa: The Rise, excitement for the sequel is at an all-time high. With the film set to release in December 2024, the buzz around it is unstoppable, and fans cannot wait for the big day.

Grand Trailer Launch Event in Mumbai

To kick off the celebrations, the makers have planned a grand trailer launch event. But wait, it is not in Hyderabad as expected but in Mumbai. Thousands of fans are expected to attend the event, making it a massive celebration. The movie’s popularity is soaring, especially in Hindi-speaking regions, and the team is doing everything possible to engage audiences across India.

Still from Pushpa 2 (Source: X)

Early Release and Special Premieres

The film was initially scheduled to release on December 6, 2024, but there are reports that the date may move up to December 5. Special premieres are also being planned. The first will be held in Mumbai at 9:30 PM on December 4. Paid premieres in the Telugu states are expected to follow at 1 AM on the release day. Although official confirmation is awaited, the excitement among fans is already building.

Storyline and Cast

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues the story of Pushpa Raj, a daring smuggler ruling the red sandalwood underworld. Allu Arjun will reprise his role as Pushpa, with Rashmika Mandanna playing Srivalli, Pushpa’s wife.

Fahadh Faasil returns as the clever police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, who remains Pushpa’s biggest rival. Other key roles include Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Ajay, and Brahmaji, adding more excitement to the film.