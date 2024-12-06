Pushpa 2: Expected Netflix release date of Allu Arjun’s film

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the Indian box office by storm, smashing records and setting a new benchmark. The much-anticipated sequel, directed by Sukumar, opened to an astounding Rs 175.1 crore nett on its first day, as per Sacnilk, overtaking the previous record set by SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the action-packed drama has already become the talk of the town.

The film is enjoying a historic theatrical run but the discussions about its OTT debut are already gaining momentum. Although an official release date for streaming has not yet been announced, industry insiders reveal that Pushpa 2: The Rule will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run concludes.

There is trend going on in the industry where films are landing on OTT platforms 40 to 45 days post-release. For example, Jr NTR’s Devera premiered on Netflix just 40 days after hitting theaters.

Following this pattern, fans can expect Pushpa 2 to arrive on Netflix around Sankranti, likely between January 14 and 15, 2025.

An official confirmation regarding the OTT timeline is expected in the coming weeks.

A Star-Studded Cast

Pushpa 2 brings back Allu Arjun in his iconic role as Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil also returns as the cunning Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, while new additions like Jagapathi Babu promise more intrigue.

The supporting cast includes Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

As the theatrical frenzy continues, fans eagerly await the announcement of the OTT release to relive the magic of Pushpa 2: The Rule at home.