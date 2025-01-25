Pushpa 2, Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj OTT release dates

These movies bring Tollywood magic to your screens, get ready to enjoy these blockbusters at home soon

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 25th January 2025 1:38 pm IST
Pushpa 2, Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj OTT release dates
Tollywood movies OTT release date

Hyderabad: The Tollywood industry has delivered some massive hits recently, and fans are eagerly waiting for these blockbusters to stream online. From action-packed dramas to heartwarming family stories, here’s a list of the latest movies and where you can watch them.

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule  

Platform: Netflix  

Release Date: January 31, 2025 (tentative)  

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=

Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun is a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. The movie follows Pushpa Raj’s journey as he battles enemies while building his empire. With a global box office collection of Rs. 2,000 crores, this action drama is a must-watch. Netflix is expected to stream the movie by the end of January.

2. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam  

Platform: Zee5  

Release Date: February 14, 2025  

This family drama, led by Venkatesh, revolves around relationships and festivities. The movie grossed over Rs. 200 crores at the box office and received great reviews for its emotional storytelling. It will stream on Zee5 in mid-February.

3. Game Changer  

Platform: Amazon Prime Video  

Release Date: February 14, 2025  

Ram Charan’s Game Changer is a political thriller directed by Shankar. The film explores corruption and justice as Ram Charan plays a district magistrate. The movie has generated excitement and is set to stream on Prime Video this Valentine’s Day.

4. Daaku Maharaaj  

Platform: Netflix  

Release Date: February 9, 2025  

Daaku Maharaaj stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol in a thrilling action drama. The film tells the story of a former dacoit fighting against injustice. With over Rs150 crores at the box office, the movie will debut on Netflix in early February.

These movies bring Tollywood magic to your screens. Get ready to enjoy these blockbusters at home soon!

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 25th January 2025 1:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button