Pushpa 2, Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj OTT release dates

Hyderabad: The Tollywood industry has delivered some massive hits recently, and fans are eagerly waiting for these blockbusters to stream online. From action-packed dramas to heartwarming family stories, here’s a list of the latest movies and where you can watch them.

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: January 31, 2025 (tentative)

Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun is a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. The movie follows Pushpa Raj’s journey as he battles enemies while building his empire. With a global box office collection of Rs. 2,000 crores, this action drama is a must-watch. Netflix is expected to stream the movie by the end of January.

2. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

Platform: Zee5

Release Date: February 14, 2025

This family drama, led by Venkatesh, revolves around relationships and festivities. The movie grossed over Rs. 200 crores at the box office and received great reviews for its emotional storytelling. It will stream on Zee5 in mid-February.

3. Game Changer

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: February 14, 2025

Ram Charan’s Game Changer is a political thriller directed by Shankar. The film explores corruption and justice as Ram Charan plays a district magistrate. The movie has generated excitement and is set to stream on Prime Video this Valentine’s Day.

4. Daaku Maharaaj

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 9, 2025

Daaku Maharaaj stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol in a thrilling action drama. The film tells the story of a former dacoit fighting against injustice. With over Rs150 crores at the box office, the movie will debut on Netflix in early February.

These movies bring Tollywood magic to your screens. Get ready to enjoy these blockbusters at home soon!