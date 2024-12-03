Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna to Allu Arjun, salaries of all stars

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule, one of the most awaited films of 2024, is hitting theaters on December 5, and the excitement is sky-high. Directed by Sukumar, this action-packed sequel brings back Allu Arjun as the iconic Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

The film has been ruling Google and social media sites. Fans are also curious to know how much the actors are charging for his much hyped project.

Pushpa 2 Cast Remunerations

1. Allu Arjun: The Highest-Paid Actor in Indian Cinema

Allu Arjun, who recently won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in Pushpa: The Rise, is back with a bang. And this time, he’s not just breaking box-office records but also salary records. According to reports, Arjun was paid a staggering Rs.300 crore for reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, making him the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema.

2. Rashmika Mandanna

For her role in Pushpa 2, Rashmika charged Rs.10 crore, a massive jump from the Rs. 2 crore she earned in the first installment. This pay hike is a clear indicator of her rising popularity and demand in the film industry.

3. Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil, the powerhouse performer, reprises his role as the menacing IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Known for his intense and layered performances, Fahadh is expected to add even more depth to his character in this sequel. Reports suggest he was paid Rs. 8 crore for his role, making it one of the highest fees in his career.

4. Sreeleela

Adding a touch of glamour to the movie, Sreeleela will appear in a special dance number titled “Kissik” alongside Allu Arjun. Known for her electrifying dance moves, her cameo is already creating a buzz. For her performance, Sreeleela was paid a cool Rs. 2 crore, proving her growing popularity in the industry.

With a release planned in five languages worldwide, Pushpa 2 is set to captivate audiences far and wide. Based on early predictions, it could gross over Rs. 1000 crore domestically, setting new benchmarks in Indian cinema.