Pushpa 2 shooting is happening at THIS location in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his much-anticipated upcoming film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The movie, a sequel to the 2021 hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, has already garnered attention for winning National Awards in the categories of ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Best Music Director.’ Fans have been eagerly waiting for all the updates about Pushpa 2 ever since it was announced.

And now, we have an interesting update on the movie’s shoot. The current filming schedule is reportedly happening at the iconic Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, where the team is capturing the highly anticipated Gangamma Jathara sequences. These sequences, teased by creative director Sukumar in the movie’s first look poster, are now coming to life on the sets at RFC.

Already, the team has successfully wrapped up shooting a song and an action sequence against the captivating backdrop of Ramoji Film City. Further scenes set in this dynamic environment are in the pipeline, as per reports.

Following this phase, the production unit is set to move to Allu Studios located in Kokapet, where an elaborate set is being meticulously crafted for the film.

Reports circulating in the industry suggest that Allu Arjun’s commitment to the shoot is nothing short of exceptional, further building anticipation for the cinematic spectacle that Pushpa 2: The Rule promises to be. Fans eagerly await more updates on the project. The second instalment is set to hit the screens on August 15, 2024