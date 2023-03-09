Pushpa 2 shooting is happening at THIS studio in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2, the highly anticipated Telugu action-thriller directed by Sukumar, has created a lot of buzz among fans and moviegoers. The sequel to the blockbuster hit Pushpa, starring the iconic star Allu Arjun in the lead role, has already raised expectations among the audience. Fans curious to know more updates about the sequel.

According to latest reports, a new schedule Pushpa 2 filming has begun in Hyderabad. Industry insiders have it that the shooting is currently happening at Allu Arjun’s newly opened studio, Allu Studios, in Narsingi. As per viral reports, 10 large sets have been constructed at the shooting locations.

Fahadh Faasil, who will be seen playing antagonist in the movie, has recently joined the shooting of Pushpa: The Rule in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun is expected to join the shoot soon.

Rumours were rife that Sai Pallavi too has been cast in a key role in Pushpa 2. This rumour quickly spread, as several media outlets reported. However, it is discovered that these rumours are false and without basis. According to sources, the Pushpa 2 team has addressed the issue and confirmed that Sai Pallavi has not been approached and will not be appearing in the film.

Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, was a commercial and critical success in the first installment. The storyline and music of the film were also praised. Pushpa 2 is expected to move the story forward with even more action and drama, and fans are excited.

The anticipation for Pushpa 2 is palpable, with fans eagerly anticipating any news or updates on the film’s progress. The fact that the film is being shot in Allu Arjun’s own studio has raised excitement among his fans. Reportedly, the film’s production team is going above and beyond to ensure that it is a huge success and that the audience’s requirements are fulfilled.