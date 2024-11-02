Pushpa 2: Shraddha Kapoor reportedly out, Sreeleela, Samantha in

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, continues to dominate headlines, especially with the buzz surrounding its special dance number. Initially, several prominent names were rumored to be in the running to perform in this much-talked-about segment, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who captivated audiences with her performance in the first installment’s hit song, “Oo Antava.”

Other actresses Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, and Shraddha Kapoor also made headlines.

However, fresh report suggests a shift in direction. Shraddha Kapoor’s is said to be out of the race due to her high remuneration demands and scheduling conflicts, leading the makers to consider Sreeleela as a strong contender for the dance number.

In another exciting twist, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also set to be the part of the song, adding further allure to the upcoming track.

As for Pushpa 2, the film is directed by Sukumar and is set to hit theaters on December 5, a day earlier than its original release date of December 6. The sequel promises to continue the gripping storyline established in the blockbuster 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, with Arjun reprising his iconic role alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, both of whom will return to their beloved characters.

With regular updates and teasers from the makers, Pushpa 2 is creating waves online, keeping fans eager for what’s to come.