Pushpa 2 stampede: Allu Arjun, Sandhya Theater chargesheeted

Hyderabad: The city police here has chargesheeted Sandhya Theatre management as the prime accused and Telugu movie star Allu Arjun also in the stampede case that claimed one life and critically injured a young boy last year. A total of 23 accused have been chargesheeted in the case by the police here with a local court.

Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar on Saturday, December 27, said that the investigation into the Sandhya 70mm Theatre stampede case has been completed. “Following a comprehensive and detailed probe, a chargesheet was filed before the Hon’ble Court on 24-12-2025. A total of 23 accused persons have been chargesheeted in the case. Of these, 14 accused were arrested, while 9 accused, who obtained anticipatory bail, were served notices,” he said in a press release.

Earlier this year, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed dissatisfaction with the report submitted by the police department regarding the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of the film ‘Pushpa-2’. The NHRC expressed its displeasure, stating that the police machinery appeared to be negligent in providing adequate security despite a large crowd gathering.

Sajjanar said that the Hyderabad police’s investigation established lapses in planning, crowd management, security arrangements, and coordination among the theatre management, event organisers, private security personnel, and others involved during the incident. Allu Arjun is named as the accused number 11 in the case.

Other accused who have been chargesheeted include the owners/partners of Sandhya Theatre, staff of the theatre, Allu Arjun, his manager and others.

In the stampede case, a woman named Revathi, 39, died, and her son Sritej was critically injured in the at Sandhya Theatre during the premier show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ on December 4, 2024. Allu Arjun, who was present at the theatre, was booked along with his team and the theatre management for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.