Pushpa 2 stampede: Allu Arjun to visit injured boy at KIMS Hospital

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun will visit KIMS Hospital to meet Sai Tej, the boy who was injured during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre a month ago during the premiere show of the movie Pushpa 2.

The boy, along with his mother Revathi, went to the theatre at Chikkadpally to watch the film when the stampede occurred. The woman suffocated to death while the boy was injured and has been under treatment since December 4. The State government is taking care of the treatment expenses.

The police booked a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, theatre owners, and management staff. The actor was arrested along with others in the case and sent to jail. He was granted interim bail by the High Court and released the following day.

The actor and other team members of Pushpa 2 announced financial assistance of Rs 2 crore for the family.

The actor could not meet the boy at KIMS earlier due to restrictions. He applied for permission from the police and was granted approval.

He is likely to visit the hospital at 10 am. A security blanket has been thrown around the hospital.