Pushpa 2 stampede: Let law take its own course, says Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Investigations are on in the December 4 stampede at Sandhya Theatre which claimed the life of a woman during the premiere show of “Pushpa 2: The Rule” and law would take its own course, Telangana director general of police Dr Jitender said on Sunday, December 29.

The police chief’s statement came in response to a query about the case against actor Allu Arjun.

“Let us not talk about this. A lot of things have gone. The case is already under investigation. The court is also looking into various aspects of the case. It’s sub judice also,” he said.

“Moreover, the law will take its own course. This is what I have to say. Nothing more,” the DGP added.

A 35-year-old woman was killed and her eight-year-old son was critically injured during the premiere of the movie at Sandhya Theatre which was attended by actor Allu Arjun.

Day after the stampede, the police booked the theatre management, Allu Arjun, and his team for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Allu Arjun, who is named accused number 11 in the case, was arrested on December 13. He was produced before a city court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

The High Court granted him interim bail the same day. He was released from Chanchalguda Jail the next day.

As the 14-day judicial remand period ended on December 27, the actor appeared before the Nampally Court virtually.

The court adjourned the hearing in the stampede case to January 10. The court also adjourned the hearing on his regular bail petition to December 30.

As part of the investigation into the police, the police interrogated Allu Arjun on December 24. He was questioned for three hours at Chikkadpally Police Station.