Pushpa 2 stampede: Security of citizens paramount, says Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: With the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 The Rise still causing concern, the Telangana director general of police (DGP) Dr Jitendra here on Sunday, December 22, ensured that the security and safety of citizens is paramount.

The senior police officer said that the police department has nothing against the actor adding that the Hyderabad police took action against him as per law. “Public safety during a film promotions or an event needs to be checked. A promotion of a film is not as important as public safety. Everyone is responsible,” the DGP said.

Allu Arjun’s press meet

Actor Allu Arjun on Saturday, September 21, briefed the media stating the stampede and subsequent death of 35-year-old Revathi that occurred during the stampede in Sandhya Theatre on December 2 were unfortunate and claimed there have been several misunderstandings surrounding the incident.

Calling the incident “unfortunate”, Allu Arjun said that no one should be blamed. Maintaining he has no ill will against any political leader or department, the actor alleged character assassination and repeated attempts to tarnish the image that he built through 20 years of hard work.

He refuted Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s allegations that no police permission was given for the event. He said that he was not approached by any police officer to leave the theatre once the crowd went out of control.

He was responding to accusations made by Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi who alleged that the actor continued watching the movie till the end while the stampede took place outside the theatre.