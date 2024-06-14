Pushpa 2: The Rule expected NEW release date, not August 15

Hyderabad: It seems like fans of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will need to wait a bit longer for the much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule.”The latest buzz in the industry suggests that the film, initially scheduled for an Independence Day release on August 15, 2024, has been delayed due to several production setbacks.

The reasons for the delay include the need for reshoots, scheduling conflicts with Fahadh Faasil, slow progress in filming, dissatisfaction with the VFX quality, and a last-minute change of editor. These issues have complicated the film’s timeline significantly.

Despite the delays, there has been no official confirmation from director Sukumar or the film’s cast about the new release date, leading to widespread speculation among fans and media outlets. A latest report in Mirchi 9 suggests that Pushpa 2 is now aiming for a December release. Interestingly, Pushpa 1: The Rise also released in December 2021. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Two songs from Pushpa 2 have already been released. Typically, the best songs from a movie are released first, raising concerns that they might lose their freshness by the time the movie finally hits theaters.

Let’s see how the filmmakers address these challenges and plan the next steps.