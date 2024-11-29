Pushpa 2: The Rule first review out: Hit or flop?

Hyderabad: The wait is almost over! Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit theaters worldwide on December 5, 2024. After the massive success of the first film, Pushpa: The Rise, fans can’t wait to see what’s next. The teasers, songs, and trailers have already created huge excitement, making it one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

The excitement around this movie is unbelievable, especially since Pushpa: The Rise, the first part, received mixed reviews when it was released in 2021. While some critics pointed out issues with the pacing and story, the movie quickly became a massive hit.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Review

Despite mixed reviews for the first film, Pushpa: The Rise, the buzz for part two is incredible, and will it be a 1000-crore blockbuster ? Is it hit or flop? A tweet about the film’s first review is going viral online. It says Pushpa 2 is a HIT!

High Chances For #AlluArjun To Score 1000cr Movie With #PushpaTheRule



Can Anyone Imagine This Type Of Hype For any Part 2 Movie ? After Receiving Mixed Response For Part1 Movie &



Can Pushpa 2 Hit the 1000-Crore Mark?

With a massive budget of Rs. 500 crores, Pushpa 2 is poised to make history at the box office. Pre-release sales have already crossed Rs. 1000 crores, setting the stage for an earth-shattering opening. The anticipation for advance bookings is sky-high, and trade analysts predict the film could surpass all expectations.

What Makes Pushpa 2 Special?

The sequel promises a bigger, better, and more intense experience. The teasers, songs, and trailer have already set high expectations. With a runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes, it’s packed with action, drama, and emotions. Key highlights include the Jathara episode, an epic interval scene, and a thrilling climax. Sukumar has ensured there’s something for everyone, from breathtaking action to touching family moments.

A Power-Packed Cast

Allu Arjun returns as Pushpa Raj, delivering a performance that’s expected to blow minds. Rashmika Mandanna reprises her role as Srivalli, adding emotional depth to the story, while Fahadh Faasil shines as the antagonist, Banwar Singh Shekawat. New faces like Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj bring fresh energy, and the music by Devi Sri Prasad is already a hit.