Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser release date locked, surprise in store

Hyderabad: Excitement among fans of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is all time high as the highly anticipated teaser for “Pushpa 2: The Rule” is set to drop on a special day – the actor’s birthday, April 8.
Known for his charismatic performances and blockbuster hits, Allu Arjun has garnered a massive fan following across the globe. With Pushpa 2, the sequel to the successful film Pushpa: The Rise, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the film’s progress.
Fans of Allu Arjun, fondly referred to as ‘Bunny’ by his admirers, are eagerly counting down the days until April 8, when they will get a glimpse of what “Pushpa 2: The Rule” has in store for them. The teaser release on the actor’s birthday serves as a special gift to his loyal fan base, who have been eagerly awaiting updates on the much-awaited film.
The movie, starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, is set to hit the screens on August 15.
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise received widespread acclaim for its gripping storyline and Allu Arjun’s stellar portrayal of the lead character.