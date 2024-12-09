Pushpa 2 total BO collection: ‘Rs 2000 crores pakka’ say fans

Hyderabad: Director Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is making waves worldwide with its staggering box office collections. The highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021) has achieved an extraordinary feat, grossing over Rs 800 crore globally within just four days of its release.

Trade analysts predict the film will easily surpass the Rs 1,000 crore mark by the end of its first week in theatres.

Pushpa 2’s Rampaging Success in the Hindi Market

One of the standout achievements of Pushpa 2 is its dominance in the Hindi-speaking market. The Hindi version has outperformed expectations, earning over Rs 80 crore nett in India during the opening weekend, a record for a South Indian film dubbed in Hindi. This has further solidified Allu Arjun’s pan-India appeal and established Pushpa 2 as a nationwide sensation.

#Pushpa2 becomes the first Hindi movie to do ₹ 80 Crs Nett in a single day.. 🔥



Sunday, December 8th.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 9, 2024

Aiming for the Rs 2,000 Crore Club

Fans and trade experts alike are speculating whether Pushpa 2 will surpass the Rs 1,800 crore worldwide box office record set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and become only the second Indian film to enter the prestigious Rs 2,000 crore club after Dangal. With its current momentum, the sequel is well-positioned to achieve this milestone.

#Pushpa2TheRule has crossed ₹ 800 Crs at the WW Box office in 4 days.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 8, 2024

More about Pushpa 2 The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up from the dramatic cliffhanger of its predecessor, delving deeper into the world of red sandalwood smuggling. Allu Arjun reprises his iconic role as Pushpa Raj, delivering a powerful performance that has left fans in awe. Rashmika Mandanna returns as Srivalli, while Fahadh Faasil’s portrays the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

As Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office, all eyes are on its total collections. Will it dethrone Baahubali 2 and join the elusive Rs2,000 crore club? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain — Pushpa’s rule at the box office is unstoppable.