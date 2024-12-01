Pushpa 3: Allu Arjun’s final chapter in the thrilling trilogy

Hyderabad: The wait is almost over! Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is all set to hit theaters on December 5, 2024, and the hype is nothing short of extraordinary. From jaw-dropping promotions to record-breaking advance bookings, the buzz surrounding the sequel is at an all-time high.

Pushpa 3 on cards?

The first part, Pushpa: The Rise, left fans in awe with its gripping storyline and Allu Arjun’s larger-than-life performance. Now, the anticipation for the sequel has reached fever pitch. Social media is abuzz with fan theories, memes, and countdowns as the release date inches closer.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (X)

Adding to the excitement is the confirmation of a third installment in the franchise, teased during promotional events and hinted at in a post-credits scene in Pushpa 2. Fans are eager to see how the story unfolds and sets the stage for Pushpa 3.

Record-Breaking Advance Bookings

Even before its release, Pushpa 2 has set the cash registers ringing. Reports suggest that advance bookings have already crossed Rs. 1000 crore globally, reflecting the massive craze for the film. Theaters are gearing up for packed houses as fans rush to grab tickets for the first show.

December 5 is not just another release day—it’s a cinematic event. Whether it’s the high-octane action, chart-topping songs, or Allu Arjun’s electrifying performance, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to dominate box offices and hearts worldwide. Get ready for the storm!