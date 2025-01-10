Allu Arjun, Bhansali likely to work for 1st time!

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, the actor who is a huge sensation across India, has made history with Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film earned over Rs. 1800 crores worldwide, including Rs. 800+ crores in Bollywood, making it the highest-grossing Bollywood movie ever. This success has made Allu Arjun a household name.

Recently, Allu Arjun was seen at the office of Bollywood’s top director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai. The actor, dressed in black and sporting a fresh look, sparked rumors of a possible Bollywood project.

#AlluArjun Snapped At Sanjay Leela Bhansali Office In Juhu pic.twitter.com/9Ad5Q7KleK — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) January 9, 2025

While the reason for their meeting is not clear, fans are excited about what could be his big Bollywood debut. This isn’t the first time the two have met, as they had earlier discussions after Pushpa: The Rise. However, no official news has been shared yet.

If Allu Arjun enters Bollywood, it could be a huge moment for Indian cinema. Unlike his cousin Ram Charan, who struggled with his first Bollywood film Zanjeer, Arjun already has a massive fanbase across India. A collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his grand and beautiful films, could create a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is also getting ready for his next Telugu movie with director Trivikram Srinivas. Bhansali is currently working on his big film Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, set to release in 2026.