Pushpak AC bus fares to Hyderabad airport cut by up to 40 pc

Hyderabad: Commuters travelling to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad by Pushpak AC buses will pay less from Wednesday, October 7, with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) slashing fares on several routes from the western and central parts of the city.

Officials in the Greater Hyderabad region said the cut of up to 40 percent is meant to make airport travel more affordable and attract more passengers to the Pushpak AC service. TGSRTC Greater Hyderabad Executive Director Anchuri Sridhar said the revised fares come into effect on Wednesday.

The steepest reductions are on the Kothaguda, Gachibowli and Shilparamam routes. Each of these fares has been halved from Rs 300 to Rs 150.

On the Lingampally and Allwyn X Road routes, the fare to the airport has dropped from Rs 350 to Rs 200. The Miyapur X Road to Gachibowli fare has come down from Rs 350 to Rs 250.

The revised fares are:

Kothaguda to airport: Rs 300 to Rs 150

Gachibowli to airport: Rs 300 to Rs 150

Shilparamam to airport: Rs 300 to Rs 150

Lingampally to airport: Rs 350 to Rs 200

Allwyn X Road to airport: Rs 350 to Rs 200

Miyapur X Road to Gachibowli: Rs 350 to Rs 250

Pushpak buses are air-conditioned airport services run by TGSRTC, connecting RGIA with major parts of the city. The corporation had earlier cut Pushpak fares at the airport for night travel between 10 pm and 6 am in August 2025.

The latest reduction comes as TGSRTC steps up services ahead of the Dussehra festival.