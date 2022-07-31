Put Tricolour as social media pic from Aug 2, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested people to put the Tricolour as profile pictures on their social media accounts from August 2.

Addressing his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said: “I have a suggestion that from August 2 to 15, all of us can place the Tricolor in our social media profile pictures.”

He said that under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, a programme called ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ will be organised from August 13-15.

“By becoming a part of this movement, from August 13 to 15, you must hoist the Tricolor at your residence, or adorn your home with it. The Tricolor connects us, inspires us to do something for the country,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that August 2 also has a special connection with our Tricolor.

“This day is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkaiah ji who designed our national flag. I pay my respectful homage to him. Talking about our national flag, I will also remember the great revolutionary Madam Cama. Her role in shaping the Tricolor has been very important,” he said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement and people from all walks of life and from every section of the society are participating in the initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence.

He also spoke of ‘Azadi Ki Railgadi, Aur Railway Station’, an effort to make people understand the role of Indian Railways in the freedom struggle.

“Seventy-five such railway stations have been identified spread over 24 states across the country. These stations are being decorated very ornately. Many types of programs are also being organized in these. I urge the students of the nearby school, and the teachers to take the small children of their school to the station and narrate the whole chain of events to those children, explaining them.”

Modi also said that farmers are performing similar wonders in the production of honey which in turn is increasing their income.

“The country started campaigns like the ‘National Beekeeping and Honey Mission’ and farmers worked hard… The sweetness of our honey started reaching across the world. There are still huge possibilities in this field. I would like our youth to join these opportunities and take advantage of them and realize new possibilities,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that India has full potential to become a powerhouse in toy exports.

“Today, when it comes to Indian toys, the echo of Vocal for Local is being heard everywhere. You will also like to know that now the number of toys coming from abroad in India is continuously decreasing. Earlier, where toys worth more than Rs 3,000 crore used to come from outside, now their import has reduced by 70 per cent and it is a matter of joy that during this period, India has exported toys worth more than Rs 2,600 crore to foreign countries. Whereas earlier, only toys worth Rs 300-400 crore used to go out of India,” he added.