Putin, Erdogan discuss bilateral ties, Ukraine over phone

Putin and Erdogan reaffirmed their commitment to expanding trade and economic relations between the two countries, including promoting joint strategic projects in the energy sector

4th September 2022
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged views on bilateral ties during a phone call.

Putin and Erdogan reaffirmed their commitment to expanding trade and economic relations between the two countries, including promoting joint strategic projects in the energy sector, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, when discussing the situation in Ukraine, the Turkish President stressed Russia’s constructive role in organising an International Atomic Energy Agency mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Xinhua news agency reported.

