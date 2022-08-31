Putin expresses deepest sympathy at the death of Mikhail Gorbachev

Putin would be sending a telegram of condolence to the Gorbachev family on Wednesday morning, Peskov added on late Tuesday evening as quoted by dpa news agency report.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st August 2022 7:58 am IST
Putin expresses deepest sympathy at the death of Mikhail Gorbachev

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his deepest sympathy upon hearing of the death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Also Read
US announces USD 30 million in support for Pakistan to deal with floods

Putin would be sending a telegram of condolence to the Gorbachev family on Wednesday morning, Peskov added on late Tuesday evening as quoted by dpa news agency report.

The former Soviet leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 from complications arising from illness and old age, according to the Interfax news agency.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button