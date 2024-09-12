Putin lauds India’s rising success under ‘good friend’ PM Modi

Saint Petersburg: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, September 12, hailed India’s rising global stature and the strength of its growing economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Our special privileged strategic partnership is gaining momentum, gaining strength, which we are only happy about. We are also happy about India’s success in building, strengthening its statehood, and developing the economy, which is happening under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” Putin said during his one-on-one meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in Saint Petersburg.

Recalling PM Modi’s visit to Moscow in July this year, Putin said that not only was the landmark trip “very successful”, but the work that followed it is “proceeding very meaningfully and at exactly the pace” that Prime Minister Modi and he had agreed on.

NSA Doval is visiting Saint Petersburg for the meeting of top security officials from the BRICS-member countries. Russia, the current chair of the grouping, will be hosting the annual BRICS Summit from October 22-24 and has invited around 36 foreign leaders to Kazan.

“Security issues have always been and remain among our priorities. And we are grateful to you for coming to St. Petersburg. Last year, the meeting took place in Moscow. We are grateful to you for supporting this dialogue from the Indian side. We are expecting Mr. Modi in Kazan. I propose holding a bilateral meeting on October 22 in Kazan to sum up our joint work on implementing the agreements reached during his visit to Moscow and to outline prospects for the near future,” the Russian President stated.

“Please convey my best regards and wishes to Mr. Modi, my good friend,” concluded Putin.

In his remarks, NSA Doval thanked the Russian President for this “rare opportunity” to meet him in person.

“As the Prime Minister told you during the telephone conversation, he is ready to tell you about his visit to Ukraine and his meeting with Zelensky. He wanted me to come in person and tell you about the negotiations that took place. It was a closed format, only two leaders were present, and I was with the Prime Minister, I witnessed this conversation,” said NSA Doval.

The Russian President had referred to PM Modi as his “good friend” in July also while conferring the Indian PM with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia’s highest civilian award.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister, dear friend, awarding you with the Order of St. Andrew the First-Called reflects the sincere gratitude of the Russian side for the significant contribution you make to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between our states and people,” said Putin at the start of the ceremony,” he had said during the award ceremony held at the Grand Kremlin Palace following the bilateral talks between the two leaders.

Earlier in the day, Putin addressed the visiting NSAs of BRICS countries and highlighted that it was in St. Petersburg that the foundation of BRICS was laid when the leaders of India, Russia and China agreed to organise regular meetings at the highest level, as well as in some other areas.