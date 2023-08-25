Putin not coming to India to attend G20 summit: Kremlin

New Delhi: The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be coming to India to attend the G20 summit to be held in Delhi next month.

Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the media in Moscow said that the Russian President is not planning a trip to India for the G20 summit.

The main emphasis now is a special military operation in Ukraine, Peskov said.

The G20 summit is scheduled to take place on September 9-10 in Delhi. US President Joe Biden has confirmed his participation in the summit and will be in the national capital between September 7 and 10.