Putin preparing terrorist attack on Chernobyl nuclear plant: Ukraine

New Delhi: Ukrainian intelligence has information that the Russian aggressors are preparing a terrorist attack on the “exclusion zone” in Chornobyl and plan to blame Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence officials said, “According to information available, Vladimir Putin has ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant”.

The Russian-controlled Chornobyl nuclear power plant plans to create a man-made catastrophe, for which the occupiers will try to shift responsibility on Ukraine, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

That is, as he is not getting the desired result from the military ground operation or direct negotiations, Putin is ready to resort to nuclear blackmail against the world community for the sake of concessions in support of Ukraine, it added.

Also Read Middle East volunteers ready to assist Russia in Ukraine war

“Now, Ukraine, the world, and Russia itself understand that the statements about Ukraine’s involvement in the creation of a nuclear threat are just a staging of a mediocre scenario,” Ukraine officials said.

The plant is currently cut off from the electricity and is disconnected from the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) monitoring systems.

The Russian aggressors do not allow the Ukrainian repair crew. Instead, so-called “nuclear energy specialists” from Belarus came in, but under their guise, groups of Russian saboteurs came in to organize a terrorist attack.

For the sake of propaganda, the Russian invaders are preparing fake “evidence” of the involvement of Ukrainian defenders in the terrorist attack.

Allegedly, on the territory of the Antonov airport in Gostomel, the scouts of the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine noticed refrigerator cars of the Russian occupiers. According to the available information of Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians are collecting the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers to take them to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and show them as “killed saboteurs of Ukraine” for propaganda, the report said.