Putin signs law on non-compliance with ECHR decisions

Published: 12th June 2022 10:14 pm IST
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill into law on non-compliance by Moscow with the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the Kremlin announced.

In accordance with the law, Russia will not abide by the ECHR rulings adopted after March 15, when the country announced its exit from the Council of Europe, Xinhua news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying.

Besides, compensations assessed by the ECHR will be made only in rubles and transferred only to accounts in Russian banks.

The bill was approved by the Federation Council, or the upper house of Russian Parliament, on June 8.

