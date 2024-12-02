Putin to visit India in early 2025; dates yet to be finalised

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India in early 2025 following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, confirmed Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.

The visit is being planned as part of the ongoing commitment to annual meetings between the two leaders.

“Our leaders have an agreement to meet once a year. This time, it is our turn,” Ushakov said during a press briefing.

He added that Russia has received the invitation from PM Modi and would respond positively.

“We will figure out the tentative dates early next year,” he noted.

The announcement underscores the deep ties between New Delhi and Moscow, even as global geopolitical tensions continue to shape international relations.

Putin’s visit to India will focus on strengthening strategic cooperation in critical areas such as Defence, energy, and trade.

The last visit by the Russian President to India took place on December 6, 2021, during the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, PM Modi held two high-profile visits to Russia this year. He attended the 22nd Russia-India Summit in July and later participated in the BRICS Summit held in Kazan in October.

During the BRICS meeting, PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to promoting peace in the context of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“We are in regular contact regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As I have mentioned before, we believe that disputes should be resolved peacefully. India fully supports the earliest establishment of peace and stability,” the Prime Minister had remarked during his bilateral meeting with Putin in Kazan.

PM Modi also conveyed India’s readiness to assist in resolving the conflict, emphasising a humanitarian approach.

“In all our efforts, humanity remains our priority, and we are prepared to provide assistance wherever possible,” he said.

Putin’s anticipated visit comes at a time when the global spotlight remains fixed on the Russia-Ukraine war and the wider ramifications for international diplomacy. The visit is expected to fortify the ties between New Delhi and Moscow as both nations navigate pressures from Western powers.

While Russia has faced isolation from several countries due to the conflict, India has continued to maintain a balanced approach, emphasising dialogue and peace. India’s non-alignment with the International Criminal Court (ICC) also allows Putin to travel to New Delhi without concerns over the ICC arrest warrant issued for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Putin has significantly limited his international travels in recent years due to the ICC’s warrant, which obliges member nations to detain individuals facing such charges. However, India’s status as a non-signatory to the Rome Statute means it is not obligated to enforce the warrant, providing a safe platform for bilateral discussions between the two nations.

As Putin’s visit approaches, discussions are likely to centre on bolstering partnerships in Defence, energy, and trade — pillars of the India-Russia relationship. With a focus on countering global economic and political pressures, the visit is expected to reaffirm the longstanding camaraderie between New Delhi and Moscow.