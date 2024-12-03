PV Sindhu all set to get married, who is her husband to be?

Hyderabad: India’s badminton icon and double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is set to begin a new chapter as she is set to marry Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Venkata Datta Sai.

The wedding will take place on December 22 in Udaipur, with grand yet elegant pre-wedding festivities commencing on December 20. A reception is planned in Hyderabad on December 24. PV Sindhu’s father PV Ramana confirmed the news.

Who is Venkata Datta Sai?

Venkata Datta Sai, Sindhu’s fiance, is a dynamic entrepreneur and the Executive Director of Posidex Technologies. He is the son of GT Venkateshwar Rao, managing director at Posidex Technologies.

He first pursued his Diploma in Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies from the Foundation of Liberal and Management Education, as per reports. He then completed Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Accounting and Finance at FLAME University in 2018.

With expertise in finance, data science, and asset management, he has an impressive educational background, including a Master’s in Data Science and Machine Learning from IIIT Bangalore.

Currently, he is serving as the Executive Director at Posidex Technologies, where he leads marketing, HR initiatives, and global partnerships.

PV Sindhu’s Stellar Career

At 29, PV Sindhu has established herself as one of India’s greatest athletes. Her illustrious career includes five World Championship medals, highlighted by a historic gold in 2019, and Olympic medals — a silver at Rio 2016 and a bronze at Tokyo 2020. She reached a career-high world ranking of No. 2 in 2017 and remains a force in international badminton.

Fans and well-wishers are now eagerly awaiting to see PV Sindhu as a beautiful bride!