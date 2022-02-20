PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks eyeing semi-final spot against Calicut Heroes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Black Hawks will be looking to seal a place in the Semi-Finals when they take on Calicut Heroes in the Prime Volleyball League here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Monday.

Speaking ahead of their match, Hyderabad Black Hawks’ Amit Gulia said, “We’ll go all out in our match against Calicut Heroes. If we win, then we will acquire 9 points in the tournament and we are hoping to finish first in the league stage. We’ve had a long break since our last match against Kolkata Thunderbolts. We have been practising well to ensure that we don’t lose our rhythm.”

Gulia, who has been one of the stalwarts for the Black Hawks, spoke about the reasons behind his personal success this season, “I prepared well for the tournament. I worked on my fitness during the days leading up to the competition. Since I am one of the most experienced players in the team, I have also taken the responsibility of supporting the youngsters in our team. We have been ensuring that the youngsters are playing with confidence during matches.”

Meanwhile, the Calicut Heroes, who have registered two victories in five matches, also have a chance to make it to the Semi-Finals. Speaking ahead of their match against Hyderabad Black Hawks, the Calicut Heroes Attacker Aaron Koubi said, “We are just focussed on playing as a team and getting a win in our last league match. We haven’t been able to build good team chemistry in this competition. The players have played well here and there, but the team hasn’t played well together. We have a lot of talent and once we find a way to play well together, we will be the best team in the competition.”

When asked about his experience at the Prime Volleyball League, the Frenchman said, “I’ve had a good experience here at the Prime Volleyball League. I am happy I experienced a new culture. It’s been an up and down tournament for the team. It could’ve gone better for Calicut, but I am happy with the experience I have had here. However, the tournament is not done yet and hopefully, we will end on a good note.”