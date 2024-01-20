PVR, INOX to screen Ram Mandir inauguration LIVE; know ticket prices & combos

Mumbai: PVR INOX, a renowned multiplex cinema chain, is planning to screen the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya on their big screens on January 22, 2024.

The entire religious consecration ceremony of the temple, built on a contested site, will be broadcast through a TV channel on their screens across 70 cities in India. The live screening of the ceremony will take place from 11 am until 3 pm. Tickets are priced at a flat price of ₹100 and this includes a beverage and popcorn combo. The tickets can be booked through the PVR INOX App or website.

Join us for a momentous occasion! Watch the live screening of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration at PVR and INOX on January 22nd, 2024.



Secure your seat for this monumental event and enjoy a complimentary popcorn combo with every ticket. *T&C applies.



— P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) January 19, 2024

This is a great opportunity for people who are unable to attend the event in person to witness the historic moment on the big screen. The offer of a beverage and popcorn combo makes it an even more attractive proposition for moviegoers.

The Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony is expected to be a grand event, attracting dignitaries and people from various backgrounds.

The seven-day rituals began with Anil Mishra, appointed by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, performing the atonement ceremony on Tuesday, January 16. The rituals will conclude on the seventh day on January 22 with the pran-pratishtha ceremony, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family, as well as Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, are among those who feature in a select state guest list of invitees to the consecration of the Ram temple next week.