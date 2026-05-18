Pyaar se nahi maanenge, doosre tareeka hai: Yogi warns against roadside namaz

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has once again said that offering namaz on roads across Uttar Pradesh is banned.

“Namaz padni hai, aap shift mein padiye. Pyaar se maanege, theek hai, nahi maanenge tho doosra tareeka apnaayenge (Offer namaz, but in shifts. If people agree politely, that’s fine; if not, we will adopt another method),” he said in an apparent warning to the Muslim community.

In a calm tone, he said that he is often asked if offering namaz is illegal in his state. “I say yes. Kya adhikaar hai usko (Muslim) sadak rokne ka? Jahan uska sthal hai, waha jaake karein (What right does he (a Muslim) have to block the roads? He should go and do it at his designated place),” he said.

Yogi shifts the narrative to the Muslim population. “Agar tumhare ghar mein rehne ki jagah nahi hai, tho sankhya niyantrith karlo (If there is no space in your house to accommodate everyone, then control your population),” adding, “Aur nahi hai jagah tho kyu bekaar sankhyaan badai jaa rahe ho? (And if there is no space, then why are you unnecessarily increasing the population?)” he smiled as the dignitaries clapped.

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Yogi said that no one is above the law and the UP government gives no special status to anyone. “Sadak chalne ke liye hai. Ek aam nagarik ke liye, ek bimmar insaan ke liye, ek kartamchaari ke liye, ek vyapaari ke liye hai. Namaz padni avshyak hai, aap shift mein padiye. Hum usko rokenge nahi. Lekin sadak par nahi (Roads are meant for movement. They are for ordinary citizens. If offering namaz is necessary, then offer it in shifts. We will not stop it, but not on the roads),” he said.

In what appeared to be a veiled threat, Yogi added, “Pyaar se maanege, theek hai. Nahin maanege tho doosra tareeka apnaayenge (If they agree politely, that’s fine. If they don’t, then we will adopt another method).”