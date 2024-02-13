Python leads list of top 10 programming languages in the world

Hyderabad: Python leads the list of the top 10 programming languages in the world. It holds the title of the world’s most in-demand programming language.

The programming language is not limited to the Full Stack Developer Course but is used in various domains.

Here is the list of the top 10 programming languages in the world:

Python JavaScript Go Java Kotlin PHP C# Swift R10 Ruby

Siasat starts Python Full Stack Course classes in Hyderabad

Aspiring to become a programmer? Get ready for the Python Full Stack Developer course at Siasat’s Mahboob Hussain Jigar Career Guidance Centre in Hyderabad, kicking off on February 13, 2024.

The first part of the Python Full Stack course, spanning five days, is entirely free. Class timings are set from 7 pm to 8:30 pm.

No matter your background, our course, which includes two languages available in the list of top 10 programming languages in the world, welcomes everyone.

Skills covered in Python Full Stack course in Hyderabad

Throughout this course, students will acquire essential skills for both frontend and backend web development:

Frontend Development:

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Backend Development:

Python

Django

MySQL

In the backend, Python has been selected as it leads the list of the top 10 programming languages in the world.

As part of the curriculum of the Python Full Stack Developer course in Hyderabad, students will gain hands-on experience in developing websites.

Ready to embark on a journey to become a full stack developer? Join the course, which is going to be held at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Siasat office, Abids, Hyderabad.

Connect with us at 9000191481 or 9393876978 for more details.