Q Net scam: 30 held by Hyderabad police after multi-state raids

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police raided multiple locations across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on Monday, March 23, and arrested 30 people in connection with the Q Net scam and alleged financial fraud.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar, will hold a press briefing regarding the scam. According to reports, 25 teams led by the Central Crime Station carried out the raids in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The police suspect that the Multi-Level Marketing firm Q Net collected money worth hundreds of crores from people on the pretext of multi level marketing scheme.

The investigation and crackdown intensified based on two fresh cases registered in connection with the scam.