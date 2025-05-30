Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation to stage Sunset-Sunrise in tribute to legend

Hyderabad: In tribute to legendary theatre artist and Hyderabad’s beloved, Qadir Ali Baig, on his 41st death anniversary, the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation will stage its latest production, Sunset-Sunrise, at the Radisson Blu Plaza in Banjara Hills on Sunday, June 1, at 7:30 pm.

Written by Noor Baig and produced by the late Begum Razia Baig, the play features veteran theatre artist Mohammad Ali Baig alongside Rashmi Seth, Vijay Prasad, and Aditi Nag.

Sunset-Sunrise offers a nuanced portrayal of Indian families who have made foreign countries their home, only to leave their elderly parents behind. The cast recently received a standing ovation for its powerful performance from Indian Army personnel at the Secunderabad Cantonment.

Interestingly, the play will coincide with the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation’s 20th anniversary. It was established by the Congress government of undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2005 to honour the late theatre doyen, Qadir Ali Baig, who was instrumental in reviving Hyderabad’s theatre scene and gaining international recognition over the last two decades.

Qadir Ali Baig gained national prominence in the 1970s and 1980s, elevating Hyderabad’s cultural landscape. His plays travelled to Delhi and Mumbai, theatre hubs of India, and won several national awards.

His performances left an indelible mark on the Deccan’s cultural heritage, establishing Hyderabad as a significant hub for theatre in India.

Praying tribute to Baig, Telangana Governor, Jishnu Dev Varma, said the former was a visionary and his plays left a lasting imprint on society. “Qadir Ali Baig Sahib was a luminary whose vision transcended his era. His legacy, proudly upheld by his family, continues to shape Hyderabad’s cultural identity and inspire theatre practitioners nationwide. He was truly born to the stage,” the Governor’s tribute read.









