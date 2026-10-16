Qatar, 18 nations condemn Colombia opening embassy in Jerusalem

Doha: Qatar has joined Saudi Arabia and 17 other Arab and Islamic countries in condemning Colombia’s decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem, saying the move violates United Nations Security Council resolutions and undermines efforts to achieve a two-state solution.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, October 16, the foreign ministers of the 19 countries urged Colombia to reverse its decision. They reaffirmed that occupied Jerusalem is part of Palestinian territory and that unilateral measures seeking to change its status have no legal validity under international law.

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The statement was issued by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Algeria, Djibouti, Sudan, Syria, Somalia, Oman, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Egypt and Yemen.

The ministers cited UN Security Council Resolutions 476 and 478, adopted in 1980, which reject attempts to change Jerusalem’s character or status and call on countries to withdraw their diplomatic missions from the city.

They also reiterated their support for an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Statement | The Foreign Ministers of Qatar and 17 Arab and Islamic countries express their unequivocal rejection of Colombia’s opening an embassy in Jerusalem



Doha – October 16, 2026



The Foreign Ministers of Qatar, Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon,… pic.twitter.com/tjmTThCpmc — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) October 16, 2026

Colombia opens embassy in Jerusalem

Colombia inaugurated its embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday, October 14, prompting protests across the country and condemnation from Palestinian officials.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar welcomed the opening, describing it as an important milestone for Israel and Jerusalem.

The move followed an announcement in July by Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella and marked a shift in the country’s relations with Israel after his predecessor criticised Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

In the capital, Bogota, students, activists and other demonstrators marched with Palestinian flags to oppose the embassy opening and Israel’s war in Gaza. Protesters also criticised the government’s efforts to strengthen ties with Israel and align more closely with US President Donald Trump’s administration.

An important and historic day in the relations between Israel and Colombia, and for Jerusalem, our capital.



This morning, together with my friend, Colombia’s Foreign Minister @omarbula, I inaugurated the Embassy of Colombia in Jerusalem.



I thank my friend, the President of… pic.twitter.com/MkWxQ6MXrZ — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) October 14, 2026

Some demonstrators carried banners opposing US influence and chanted slogans against Israel and the Colombian president. Others burned a US flag.

The inauguration reversed the previous administration’s decision to sever diplomatic relations with Israel.

Colombian officials defended the decision, describing Israel as a strategic partner and the embassy opening as a step towards fully restoring bilateral relations.

Palestinian officials warned that the move undermined international law and weakened Colombia’s diplomatic position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.