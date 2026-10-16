Saudi Arabia intercepts three UAVs in Riyadh, southern regions

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Riyadh and Southern regions, according to the Saudi-led Coalition.
In separate statements posted on X on Friday, October 16, Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki also confirmed that air defences destroyed two cruise missiles over the Red Sea and intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards Yanbu.
Imams of Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque condemn Riyadh airport attack
Imams of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah condemned the Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh during Friday sermons on October 16, citing the threat posed to civilians, travellers and Umrah pilgrims.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Grand Mosque Imam Sheikh Abdullah Al-Juhani described the airport attack as a crime that violated the sanctity of human life.
He urged Muslims to maintain their prayers and observe piety, describing prayer as a source of spiritual strength during difficult times. He also stressed that terrorism could not be justified by any faith or cause.
Sheikh Al-Juhani prayed for the Kingdom’s security, the protection of its leadership, the success of its border forces and the recovery of those injured.
At the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Hudhaifi denounced attacks targeting Makkah, Madinah and Riyadh airport, emphasising the importance of safeguarding holy sites and protecting pilgrims and visitors.
He highlighted the significance of the Two Holy Mosques as places of worship and security, saying attacks that put civilians at risk were contrary to Islamic Sharia and human conscience.
Sheikh Al-Hudhaifi also prayed for Saudi Arabia’s stability and the safety of its armed forces.
The Houthi attack on Riyadh airport on Saturday, October 10, killed 14 people and injured 309 others, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). The casualties included four Saudi citizens and eight foreign nationals from Bangladesh, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. Several injured people were reported to be in critical condition