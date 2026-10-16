Saudi Arabia intercepts three UAVs in Riyadh, southern regions

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Riyadh and Southern regions, according to the Saudi-led Coalition.

In separate statements posted on X on Friday, October 16, Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki also confirmed that air defences destroyed two cruise missiles over the Red Sea and intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards Yanbu.

التحالف:



اعترضنا ودمرنا 3 طائرات مسيّرة بالمنطقة الجنوبية ومنطقة الرياض. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 16, 2026

Imams of Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque condemn Riyadh airport attack

Imams of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah condemned the Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh during Friday sermons on October 16, citing the threat posed to civilians, travellers and Umrah pilgrims.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Grand Mosque Imam Sheikh Abdullah Al-Juhani described the airport attack as a crime that violated the sanctity of human life.

Also Read India warns Umrah pilgrims as Saudi flight suspensions extend

He urged Muslims to maintain their prayers and observe piety, describing prayer as a source of spiritual strength during difficult times. He also stressed that terrorism could not be justified by any faith or cause.

Sheikh Al-Juhani prayed for the Kingdom’s security, the protection of its leadership, the success of its border forces and the recovery of those injured.

Makkah Friday Sermon Highlights Prayer as Haven in Times of Hardship, Condemns Terrorist Houthi Attack on Riyadh Airport.https://t.co/D4wCUxj4eD#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/0rY6qlX9mQ — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) October 16, 2026

At the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Hudhaifi denounced attacks targeting Makkah, Madinah and Riyadh airport, emphasising the importance of safeguarding holy sites and protecting pilgrims and visitors.

He highlighted the significance of the Two Holy Mosques as places of worship and security, saying attacks that put civilians at risk were contrary to Islamic Sharia and human conscience.

Sheikh Al-Hudhaifi also prayed for Saudi Arabia’s stability and the safety of its armed forces.

Madinah Friday Sermon Highlights Faith in Day of Judgment, Condemns Terrorist Attacks on Holy Sites and Riyadh Airport as Flagrant Atrocities.https://t.co/XxPRR8isSI#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/x4Rhgj3WvH — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) October 16, 2026

The Houthi attack on Riyadh airport on Saturday, October 10, killed 14 people and injured 309 others, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). The casualties included four Saudi citizens and eight foreign nationals from Bangladesh, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. Several injured people were reported to be in critical condition