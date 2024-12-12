Qatar: 42-yr-old Indian manager of Tea Time Group dies of heart attack

A 42-year-old Indian national manager of Tea Time Group, a leading cafe chain in Qatar, died in Doha due to a heart attack on Thursday morning, December 12.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Shibili Palangol, a native of Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district in the Indian state of Kerala.

Shibili is survived by his wife and three children.

As per a report by Kerala daily Manorama Online, Shibili was rushed to Hamad General Hospital after having chest pain, however he did not survive.

Once the legalities are finished, the mortal remains, which is currently in the mortuary at Hamad Hospital, will be taken home.

Since 2002, Tea Time has emerged as one of the leading cafe chains in Qatar. It operates branches in Europe, India, and the Middle East.