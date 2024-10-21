Qatar: 5-year-old Indian expat boy dies after being hit by car

Doha: A 5-year-old Indian expatriate boy recently died after being hit by a car while crossing a road near his residence in Barwa Madinatna, Qatar.

The deceased has been identified as Adit Ranju Krishnan Pillai, a native of Sooranad in Kollam district, Kerala. He was a KG student at the Podar Pearl School.

According to a report by Kerala daily Madhyamam, Adit was on his way home after playing in the park when he was hit by a car.

It is reported that the body will be taken to India after legal proceedings.

Adit’s family includes his father, who works in the IT sector, his mother, and his elder brother Aryan, who is currently in the third standard.